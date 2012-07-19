Following is a list of nominees in key categories for Emmy Awards, the highest honors in U.S. television, announced on Thursday.

The Emmys are handed out by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in a ceremony that will be broadcast on September 23 by the ABC network.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"Boardwalk Empire"

"Breaking Bad"

"Downton Abbey"

"Game of Thrones"

"Homeland"

"Mad Men"

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Steve Buscemi, "Boardwalk Empire"

Bryan Cranston, "Breaking Bad"

Michael C. Hall, "Dexter"

Hugh Bonneville, "Downton Abbey"

Damian Lewis, "Homeland"

Jon Hamm, "Mad Men"

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Glenn Close, "Damages"

Michelle Dockery, "Downton Abbey"

Julianna Margulies, "The Good Wife"

Kathy Bates, "Harry's Law"

Claire Danes, "Homeland"

Elisabeth Moss, "Mad Men"

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Aaron Paul, "Breaking Bad"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Breaking Bad"

Brendan Coyle, "Downton Abbey"

Jim Carter, "Downton Abbey"

Peter Dinklage, "Game Of Thrones"

Jared Harris, "Mad Men"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Anna Gunn, "Breaking Bad"

Maggie Smith, "Downton Abbey"

Joanne Froggatt, "Downton Abbey"

Archie Panjabi, "The Good Wife"

Christine Baranski, "The Good Wife"

Christina Hendricks, "Mad Men"

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"The Big Bang Theory"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Girls"

"Modern Family"

"30 Rock"

"Veep"

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Don Cheadle, "House Of Lies"

Louis C.K., "Louie"

Alec Baldwin, "30 Rock"

Jon Cryer, "Two And A Half Men"

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Lena Dunham, "Girls"

Melissa McCarthy, "Mike & Molly"

Zooey Deschanel, "New Girl"

Edie Falco, "Nurse Jackie"

Amy Poehler, "Parks And Recreation"

Tina Fey, "30 Rock"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ed O'Neill, "Modern Family"

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, "Modern Family"

Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"

Eric Stonestreet, "Modern Family"

Max Greenfield, "New Girl"

Bill Hader, "Saturday Night Live"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Mayim Bialik, "The Big Bang Theory"

Kathryn Joosten, "Desperate Housewives"

Julie Bowen, "Modern Family"

Sofia Vergara, "Modern Family"

Merritt Weverm, "Nurse Jackie"

Kristen Wiig, "Saturday Night Live"

BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

"American Horror Story"

"Game Change"

"Hatfields & McCoys"

"Hemingway & Gellhorn"

"Luther"

"Sherlock: A Scandal In Belgravia"

ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Woody Harrelson, "Game Change"

Kevin Costner, "Hatfields & McCoys"

Bill Paxton, "Hatfields & McCoys"

Clive Owen, "Hemingway & Gellhorn"

Idris Elba, "Luther"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: A Scandal In Belgravia"

ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Connie Britton, "American Horror Story"

Julianne Moore, "Game Change"

Nicole Kidman, "Hemingway & Gellhorn"

Ashley Judd, "Missing"

Emma Thompson, "The Song Of Lunch"

BEST REALITY TV PROGRAM

"Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution"

"Antiques Roadshow"

"Who Do You Think You Are?"

"Undercover Boss"

"MythBusters"

"Shark Tank"

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

"The Amazing Race"

"Dancing With The Stars"

"Project Runway"

"So You Think You Can Dance"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

