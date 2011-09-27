LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Get ready for a camp-tastic good time courtesy of NBC.

The network has purchased a small-screen adaptation of the 1966 Jacqueline Susann novel "Valley of the Dolls," which will be written and directed by Lee Daniels, who directed and produced the 2009 big-screen hit "Precious."

20th Century Fox TV and Chernin Entertainment will produce the series. Daniels will be co-executive producing with Chernin.

A precursor to novels from the likes of Jackie Collins, "Valley of the Dolls" is the melodramatic tale of women who move to Hollywood and become addicted to pills -- primarily barbiturates, or "dolls" of the title. The novel, which has sold more than 30 million copies, was the inspiration for a 1967 film adaptation, a 1981 miniseries, and a 1994 soap opera.