LOS ANGELES The satirical radio news quiz show "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me" is coming to television for the first time in a year-end special with a British twist.

National Public Radio (NPR) and BBC America said on Wednesday they had joined forces for a "2011 Year in Review" TV show in December that will look at the year's top stories from both American and British points of view.

The December 23 TV show will feature host Peter Sagal, comedians Paula Poundstone and Alonzo Bodden, along with as yet unnamed British comedy talent. It also will be broadcast on NPR radio stations on the weekend of Dec 24-25.

"The comedy panel show has been a staple of British television and 'Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!' is the gold standard of the format on radio in the US. This year-end special offers the perfect opportunity to join forces with our friends at NPR," BBC Worldwide manager Perry Simon said in a statement.

"I think its television debut is long overdue and I can't wait to see what Peter, Carl Kasell and the team look like," Simon added.

"Wait Wait" has been a popular staple of NPR since 1998 with more than 3.2 million weekly listeners. The tie-up with BBC America is the latest in the cable TV channel's efforts to develop original programing to complement its menu of British TV imports.

