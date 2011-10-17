NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Sunday's Season 2 premiere of "The Walking Dead" broke ratings records for the AMC television network, earning more 18-49 and 25-54-year-old viewers than any other basic cable drama in history.

Drawn by strong word-of-mouth for the zombie apocalypse series -- and curiosity about how it would fare with Glen Mazzara replacing Frank Darabont as show runner -- hordes of viewers sat zombie-like to follow the fate of sheriff's deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his band of survivors.

The viewership broke a basic cable record set nearly 10 years ago for a single drama telecast. The 90-minute episode earned a 4.8 household rating and 7.3 million total viewers.

The 4.8 million viewers in the 18-49 demographic -- the one most important to advertisers -- were up 36 percent over last season's average. The 4.2 viewers in the 25-54 demographic were up 38 percent.

Including the 9 p.m. original airing and re-airings at 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 p.m., the show had a cumulative 11 million viewers.

The first season of the show had a series average of 3.5 million viewers in the 18-49 group, making it then the most-watched drama series in basic cable history for the demographic. The season averaged 5.2 million total viewers.