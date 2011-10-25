LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Surging to record high ratings in the first two episodes of its second season, AMC's "The Walking Dead" just earned itself a third campaign.

Through the first two suspense-packed episodes of season two, AMC noted in its renewal announcement that the zombie-apocalypse drama has broken cable ratings records in the 18-49 demo.

Despite the turmoil that came with Glen Mazzara replacing Frank Darabont as show runner, hordes of viewers have tuned in to see the fate of sheriff's deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his band of survivors.

The October 16 season premiere broke a basic cable record set nearly 10 years ago for a single drama telecast ("The Dead Zone"). The 90-minute episode scored a 4.8 household rating, and 7.3 million total viewers.

The 4.8 million viewers in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic represented a 36 percent uptick over last season's average. The 4.2 viewers in the 25-54 demo were up 38 percent.