LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - No, John Hawkes will not be playing The Governor on "The Walking Dead."

That's the word from the Oscar-nominated actor's publicist after another actor seeking the role told Movieweb.com that producers wanted the "Martha Marcy May Marlene" star to play the zombie drama's main villain.

"John is NOT appearing on 'The Walking Dead,'" publicist Karen Samfilippo said in an email to TheWrap.

Tom Savini, who has appeared in "Machete" and "Zack and Miri Make a Porno," told Movieweb that he has been lobbying "Walking Dead" producer Greg Nicotero for the role of The Governor for more than a year. But he said producers wanted Hawkes.

"Last time I talked to him about it, when I was in Los Angeles, he said they were going after a name for that part. I said, 'Who?' He said 'John Hawkes'," said Savini.

A representative for "Walking Dead" executive producer Robert Kirkman (who wrote the comics that inspired the series) did not immediately respond to TheWrap's requests for comment.

The word from Hawkes' publicist is sure to fire the hopes of Savini, who directed a 1990 remake of "Night of the Living Dead."

"Every time I see the graphic novel, and I see a picture of The Governor, who looks just like me, I send Greg a picture," he said.

Season two of "The Walking Dead" resumes on AMC on February 12. Six new episodes remain before the show's March 18 season finale.

(Editing by Chris Michaud)