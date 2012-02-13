LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Fans of the "Walking Dead" comics have wondered throughout the series when their main villain, The Governor, might make an appearance on the show -- and be warned, spoilers on the latest episode lie ahead.

It seemed like the moment may have come Sunday night, when Rick, Glenn and Hershel met two strangers in a bar, Dave and Tony.

At least, "Walking Dead" creator Robert Kirkman wanted you to think one of the pair might have been The Governor. (Kirkman writes for the show as well as writing the comics.)

"I feel like when you're watching that scene, the way Dave is friendly and manipulative, and comes in, and is this clear threat . If you've read the comic book series, you're going to think that that guy is going to be the Governor," Kirkman told TheWrap.

"And you're going to think, 'Oh my gosh, they've totally introduced this guy who's a really important character to the comic book series.'

"And then he dies at the end of the episode. It makes it that much more shocking. I don't know. We like playing with people's expectations like that."

Which explains the other big shocker in the episode entitled "Nebraska": Lori's car crash.

You can check out a preview of next week's episode, "Triggerfinger," which shows that Rick's wife survived the crash -- but not without a ravenous complication -- here:

