LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Fear not, fugitive-hating TV viewers; John Walsh will be back on the air tracking down bad guys in the next few months.

Lifetime Networks president and general manager Nancy Dubuc announced on Tuesday that it has picked up "America's Most Wanted," which was canceled by Fox in May. When the show resumes on Lifetime later this month, it will go into its 25th season.

Dubuc praised "America's Most Wanted" as "a seminal program that provides a very valuable service to both viewers and law enforcement agencies.

"For more than two decades John Walsh has been leading the fight against crime and it's an honor to partner with him on bringing back this important show," added Dubuc, who also oversees the History channel.

Walsh said of the pick-up, "We've often been called the court of last resort...now we are back in the game and ready to saddle up for another season to get justice for victims and put dangerous criminals behind bars."

To date, the series -- which launched in 1988 -- has been responsible for the capture of more than 1,100 fugitives, 17 of them on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List.

Walsh, who started the show following the abduction and murder of his son Adam, will also receive the Governor's Award at the Creative Arts Emmys later this month.