NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Syfy has renewed "Warehouse 13" for a fourth season, network president of original content Mark Stern announced Friday.

The move isn't entirely surprising, as "Warehouse 13," which follows government agents working at a massive storage facility that contains strange artifacts, is the highest-rated program in Syfy history.

"Under executive producer Jack Kenny's leadership, this superlative team of writers, cast, and crew continue to turn out a series that only gets better and better with every episode," said Stern in a statement. "'Warehouse 13' is deservedly the most popular series in our history and we're delighted to renew it for a fourth season."

The show, which stars Eddie McClintock and Joanne Kelly, is currently in the middle of its third season. Through five episodes, it has averaged 3.2 million total viewers, including 1.5 million adults 18-49.