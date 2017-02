LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Nancy Botwin will be back to sling dope for another year.

Showtime has renewed the pot comedy "Weeds" for an eighth season, the network announced Thursday.

The 13-episode season will go into production sometime next year.

The Jenji Kohan-produced series, which stars Mary-Louise Parker as mother/pot dealer Botwin, aired its seventh-season finale in September.

The season featured guest-starring runs by Martin Short, Aidan Quinn and Lindsay Sloane.