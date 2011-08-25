LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The police procedural "White Collar" has been locked in for a fourth season, with USA ordering 16 more episodes of the series, the network confirmed on Thursday.

The series, which stars Matt Bomer as con man Neal Caffrey and Tim DeKay as special agent Peter Burke, has been a reliable performer for USA. The most recent episode, which aired earlier this month, grabbed 4.3 million total viewers - 1.9 million of them in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic.

Tiffani Thiessen and Willie Garson also star on the series.

Production on the fourth season will begin next year; meanwhile, the final six episodes of season three will begin airing in January.