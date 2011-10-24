Executive producer Steven Levitan (L)and director and co-executive producer Jason Winer answer questions during the panel for the show ''Modern Family'' at the Disney and ABC Television Summer Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California August 8, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - NBC has given a put pilot commitment to a comedy about a dysfunctional presidential family that is co-created by a former speechwriter for President Obama, one of the stars of "The Book of Mormon," and a "Modern Family" writer.

Twentieth Century Fox Television's "1600 Penn" is also executive produced by Josh Gad ("Mormon"), Jon Lovett, the former speechwriter, and Jason Winer ("Modern Family" and the upcoming "Apartment 23").

Winer is directing. The single-camera comedy features a "dysfunctional family that just happens to live at the most famous address in America," according to the studio.

The put pilot commitment means NBC will have to pay substantial penalties if the pilot doesn't air, which greatly increases the odds that it will be picked up.