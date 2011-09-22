LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Somewhere, Jerry Springer is kicking himself for not coming up with something this sordid right now.

Disgraced Colorado pastor Ted Haggard and actor/overall loose cannon Gary Busey will trade partners on the first season of "Celebrity Wife Swap," ABC confirmed to TheWrap.

It should be quite the dynamic match-up.

Adamantly homophobic Haggard, was relieved of his position as president of the National Association of Evangelicals following a 2006 scandal involving his alleged sexual relationship with masseur Mike Jones, from whom he also purchased methamphetamine.

Despite the scandal, Haggard remains married to his wife of 33 years, Gayle Alcorn -- though it's uncertain how keen she'll be to remain married to Haggard, after he hands her over to Busey.

Busey, of course, is the frequently unhinged actor and "Celebrity Rehab" alum who on occasion will spice things up by, oh, randomly terrifying unsuspecting actresses on the Oscars red carpet. Busey and his girlfriend, Steffanie Sampson, welcomed a son, Luke, last February. (With any luck, he'll be too young to remember this whole seamy situation.)

"Celebrity Wife Swap" still awaits a premiere date -- though it's never too soon to stock up on Purell for your TV screen.