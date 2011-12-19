LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - William Shatner is best known for his TV work now, but the actor began his career on the stage, and that's where he'll return for his next project.

Shatner's rep confirms to TheWrap.com that he will debut his one-man show, "Shatner's World: We Just Live in It," next year, though no specific dates or theaters have been confirmed.

The New York Post, however, reports Shatner will open the show for a limited run at the Music Box in New York City in February, before continuing on for a 15-week national tour with "We Just Live in It."

The show will be based on Shatner's frequent interactions with fans of "Star Trek," "T.J. Hooker," "The Practice" and "Boston Legal" while he was promoting projects like the books "Up Till Now: The Autobiography" and "Shatner Rules: Your Guide to Understanding the Shatnerverse and the World at Large," and "The Captains," the Shatner-penned and directed documentary about the actors -- and actress Kate Mulgrew -- who have played "Star Trek" commanders.