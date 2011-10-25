The cast of Comedy Central's sitcom ''Workaholics'' arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Who says a lack of hard work doesn't pay off?

The office comedy "Workaholics" has been picked up for a third season, Comedy Central announced Tuesday.

The series, which stars Anders Holm, Blake Anderson and Adam Devine as a trio of labor-averse, substance-friendly pals and co-workers, has performed especially well with young male audiences. According to Comedy Central, the second season of the series is the top-rated series in its Tuesdays at 10:30 time slot through all of television in the men 18-24 and men 18-34 demographics.

"We feel like the show is one, big public service announcement, teaching the youth of America how to engage with the workplace," said Comedy Central head of original programing and production Kent Alterman.