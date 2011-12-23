LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - As one of the stars of Comedy Central's slacker comedy "Workaholics," Blake Anderson might not be a fan of back-breaking labor. Back-breaking recreation, on the other hand ...

Anderson underwent surgery Thursday, after reportedly fracturing his spine while embarking on a most noble endeavor: Leaping from his roof and onto a beer-pong table.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred during a party at Anderson's Los Angeles home Saturday night, the site reports. And because, in this modern age, no example of excessive human stupidity can go un-immortalized on the internet, the golden moment was captured on video.

Wonder if this'll land Anderson the first-place prize on "America's Funniest Home Videos" -- he'll probably need the cash to pay his medical bills.

Comedy Central told TheWrap that the surgery was successful, adding, "We're pleased to report that the prognosis is for a full and complete recovery. Our thoughts are with Blake as he recuperates from this injury."

"Workaholics" wrapped its second season November 22, and has been picked up for a third season -- doctor's orders providing.