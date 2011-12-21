LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation and the Human Rights Campaign have ratcheted up their campaign against the upcoming ABC comedy "Work It."

The two groups took their argument to the pages of Variety on Tuesday, placing a full-page ad saying the show makes fun of the transgendered.

The ad, titled "Message to ABC: 'Work It' Will Harm Transgender People," argues that the series, which portrays a pair of men who disguise themselves as women in order secure employment, will encourage mockery.

"By encouraging the audience to laugh at the characters' attempts at womanhood, the show gives license to similar treatment of transgender women," the ad reads.

The ad lauds ABC's "record of positive portrayals of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people," but adds that the network "should know how offensive this show is, and that it even has the potential to jeopardize the safety of many transgender Americans in the process."

The two groups will also meet with ABC to discuss the series, which is slated for a January 3 premiere and stars Ben Koldyke ("How I Met Your Mother") and Amaury Nolasco ("Prison Break") as the cross-dressing job-seekers.

GLAAD and HRC fired off their first shot against the series last week. GLAAD issued a statement slamming the show and asking ABC to "consider whether airing this show is worth the damage it has the potential to do," while HRC urged the public to boycott the series.

ABC has not yet responded to TheWrap's request for comment on the matter.