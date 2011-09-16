LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The Writers Guild of America, East, has elected Jeremy Pikser its vice president, the union announced Friday.

Members reelected Michael Winship, who was running unopposed for president, and elected Bob Schneider, who was unopposed for secretary treasurer.

Schneider had been vice president.

This election marked the first time members could vote online. As a result, the Guild says, one in 10 eligible members cast ballots. No ballots were invalidated.

Guild members also elected Henry Bean, Bonnie Datt, Elliot Kaplan, Susan Kinn, Bernardo Ruiz and Courtney Simon as freelance members on the Council.

Three incumbents, Sue Brown McCann, Phil Pilato and Duane Tollison, were elected as staff members on the Council.

Terms begin immediately and run through September 2013.