LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Fox is getting ready to cowboy up.

The network has purchased a project about Wild West lawman Wyatt Earp, which will explore the notable incidents in Earp's life, such as the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, along with lesser-known aspects of his effort to bring order to the lawless frontier with his brothers.

The project will be executive-produced by Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, along with Heather Kadin. Kurtzman and Orci co-created "Fringe" and also co-wrote "Star Trek" and Jon Favreau mixed-genre shoot-'em-up "Cowboys & Aliens."

John Hlavin, former writer for "The Shield,' will handle writing duties and executive-produce. In addition to "The Shield" and "Underworld Awakening," Hlavin has a feature film, the western "The Gunslinger," in development with Warner Bros.