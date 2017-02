Singer Rihanna performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Rihanna joins L.A. Reid to mentor the male contestants on "X Factor" tonight, Thursday and next Tuesday, Fox announced.

The news confirms a report by TMZ last month that said the "Umbrella" singer would help mentor contestants.

This week, the 32 acts that survived the show's "Boot Camp" will visit a judge's home or another location of his or her choice, where the judge will mentor them toward trying to earn a place on the live shows.

Rihanna will help Reid, and "additional superstar guest mentors" will join the other judges, Fox said. The other mentors will be revealed tonight.