LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Simon Cowell has an idea: a cross-network sing-off between the winners of "The Voice," "American Idol" and "X Factor." But "Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe responded with a snarky swipe at the other singing shows.

"Maybe the winner of @TheXFactorUSA this yr should compete with winner of The Voice & Idol in a super final. Just a thought. I'd be up for it," Cowell tweeted.

Lythgoe's tweeted response to his former "Idol" cohort: "@The problem is the Idol winner will be a star by then."

Setting aside the cop-out answer -- and the unlikelihood of a cross-network event -- Lythgoe does have a point.

"Idol" season 10 winner Scotty McCreery's debut CD, "Clear as Day," debuted atop the Billboard 200 album chart in October and has already been certified platinum. But Javier Colon, the inaugural winner of "The Voice," saw his first post-"Voice" CD peak at 134 on the Billboard 200 chart after its release in December.

Inaugural "X Factor" winner Melanie Amaro hasn't released a debut album yet.

