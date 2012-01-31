Steve Jones, host of new talent show 'The X Factor', speaks during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 (TheWrap.com) - Forget "The X Factor" -- Steve Jones is now experiencing the "ex-factor." As in, he's now the ex-host of the show.

Welsh television presenter Jones -- who hosted the Fox singing competition during his its first season -- broke the news on his Twitter account Monday.

"I wont be hosting next seasons XFactor which is a shame but I cant complain as I've had a great time," Jones wrote. "Good luck to everyone on the show."

Fox confirmed Jones' departure to TheWrap, but did not provide any information about a possible replacement for Jones.

Rumbling about Jones' departure began to emerge in December, when British newspaper the Daily Mirror reported that there were plans to reconfigure the show without Jones. At the time, Jones' publicist dismissed the report.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)