LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The winner of Fox's new "X Factor" is going to get some major exposure, and not just on the show. The singer will also star in a Pepsi commercial scheduled to air on NBC during Super Bowl XLVI.

Pepsi is the biggest advertiser for Simon Cowell's new singing competition, and the ad comes in addition to the show's main prize: a previously announced $5 million recording contract with Sony Music/Syco.

This year's Super Bowl was the most-watched television program in U.S. history, with an average of 111 million viewers. The 2012 Super Bowl airs February 5.

Fox announced the commercial at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, where it also announced details of the "X Factor" schedule. As previously announced, it will debut Wednesday, September 21 and Thursday, September 22 with two two-hour episodes.

Fox also announced some other key dates: The show's "Boot Camp" for contestants will begin October 5; visits to judges' homes will start October 12, finalists will be revealed October 25 and finalists' first live performance show will air November 2.