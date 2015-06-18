WASHINGTON, June 18 The HBO comedy "Veep," which
depicts the inner workings of the White House from the
perspective of a female vice president elevated to the
presidency, is moving production to California from Maryland, a
spokesman for the show said on Thursday.
The Time Warner Inc unit is shifting the Emmy
Award-winning show because of better tax incentives, HBO
spokesman Quentin Schaff said in a statement.
"The producers and HBO would like to thank Maryland for
making the last four seasons of Veep such a success," Schaff
said. "We look forward to returning with another production in
the future."
HBO, which has filmed several projects in Maryland over the
years, including "The Wire," "The Corner" and "Game Change," had
long been considering the move for tax incentive reasons.
"Veep," starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Vice President
Selina Meyer, who takes over for the president when he resigns,
is one of four shows selected to receive tax credits for
relocating production to California, according to the California
Film Commission.
The panel earmarked $6.5 million in film tax credits to
"Veep" if the show moved to California, according to the
commission's executive director, Amy Lemisch.
"Veep" has been filmed in Maryland for four years, primarily
in Columbia, Baltimore and Sykesville. It received $13.9 million
in tax credits in its first three seasons, said Karen Bell Hood
of Maryland's Department of Business and Economic Development.
In November, Maryland lawmakers proposed ending the tax
credits in 2016. In a report, they said the program was too
costly to taxpayers and that film production brought little
economic benefit.
The report said the state had given $62.5 million in tax
credits to film and television productions since 2012. Of that
amount, $60.2 million had gone to "Veep" and "House of Cards,"
the Washington political thriller starring Kevin Spacey and
Robin Wright.
California last year tripled its tax incentive fund for
television and film production to $330 million.
