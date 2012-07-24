By Jill Serjeant
| LOS ANGELES, July 23
Former pop princess Britney Spears is giving Cowell, the
brutal British TV celebrity judge, a run for his money in her
new job on the panel of U.S. talent show "The X Factor."
"You can't destroy that song, sweetie," "predictable," and
"I want to know who let you on stage," were just some of the
remarks delivered by the 30-year-old singer to contestants
during auditions for the TV contest, according to early
promotions for its second season that begins in September.
"Britney is quite mean, which I think you will discover,"
Cowell, who is both a judge and the creator of "X Factor", told
TV reporters on Monday in a satellite appearance from Miami. In
fact, he joked, she is "as sweet as a lemon."
Spears signed on to judge "X Factor" in May, making her one
of the biggest celebrities on reality TV. The "Toxic" and "Baby
One More Time" singer joined former Disney Channel star Demi
Lovato, 19, on the panel after both Paula Abdul and Nicole
Scherzinger were fired following a disappointing first season.
"They are harder to please than me or (fourth judge Antonio
'L.A.' Reid)," Cowell said of the two young pop singers. "They
are very happy giving people a 'no.' They definitely have their
own opinions."
Cowell, who made his name as an acerbic judge on "American
Idol" said the pair were brought in to help lure younger viewers
to "X Factor," which last year delivered only about half the
viewers enjoyed by "Idol." Both shows air on the Fox network.
Spears said she was "just a very honest person" who was
eager to help young singers on their way in the music business
that has given her a 15-year career as one of the world's
biggest pop stars.
"I have done eight tours and I have been in the music
industry for a while, and I think being able to give back is
really interesting," she said, explaining her decision to accept
the job for a reported salary of $15 million.
Cowell said various changes were being made to the look of
the show for the upcoming season in a bid to differentiate it
from the plethora of other TV singing contests.
He also said he aimed to announce two new hosts in late
August who he hoped would be a man and a woman without prior TV
experience.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and
Cynthia Osterman)