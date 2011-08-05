By Jill Serjeant
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 5 Big, brash and confident as
ever, Simon Cowell said on Friday that his upcoming "The X
Factor" would thrash the competition on U.S. television and
topple "American Idol" as the nation's most-watched show.
Cowell, both executive producer and acid-tongued judge on
the U.S. version of "The X Factor" called the singing contest a
"game changer" and said it was "completely different" in style
and content from his old vehicle "American Idol".
Asked whether he thought "X Factor", with its unprecedented
$5 million cash prize for the winner, would beat "Idol" in the
TV ratings when it debuts on Fox in September, Cowell told
television journalists.
"If I didn't think we could -- and its not just 'Idol', it's
any show -- we don't enter something for the silver medal. You
do it because you want to be number one, and for the next few
months we are going to throw everything at this to try and make
it the best show on TV," the British producer said.
"I wouldn't have made the show unless I thought it would be
different...we see this as a game changer," he added.
Fox, which broadcasts both talent shows, said it believed
"X Factor" would reverse the network's historically "patchy"
ratings in the fall TV season.
"If 'X Factor' can do half of what we hope it will do in the
fall, Fox is going to be really difficult for the other guys to
reckon with," Fox entertainment president Kevin Reilly said.
"X Factor" marks the return of the abrasive but popular
Cowell to U.S. television after quitting "American Idol" in
2010 following 10 years in the judges' seat, and reunites him
with his old "Idol" sparring partner Paula Abdul.
The new show debuts in a now-crowded market for TV talent
contests that includes the surprise success of NBC newcomer
"The Voice" earlier this year, and established favorites like
"America's Got Talent" and a capella contest "The Sing-Off", as
well as a revamped and resurgent "Idol" which airs from
January-May.
"X Factor" welcomes contestants 13 years-old and up, as
well as singing groups. It turns the judges into competing
mentors and has contestants auditioning before vast stadium
audiences.
"We will show the good bits, the bad bits, the ugly bits --
and there are a lot of ugly bits," Cowell said, saying there
was room for more than two or three hit TV singing shows,
While the revamped "American Idol", with new judges
Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler, increased audiences last
season with a softer and kinder attitude towards its aspiring
young stars, Cowell has clearly abandoned none of the sarcasm
and biting wit that helped make him a star on U.S. TV.
Asked how it felt to be working again with Cowell, Abdul
told reporters, "It's nice to be back in a demented
relationship. It's like home."
"I think its more like 'The Exorcist 2'," retorted Cowell.
But he confessed that he had met his match in some of the
younger contestants auditioning for a spot on the show.
"We have had to say to some of the 14-year-olds 'please
be kind to me'...I was quite traumatized after some of the
auditions." Cowell said that one young rapper had "absolutely
chewed me apart. But I quite like that."
"The X Factor" arrives on Fox on Sept. 21 with a two-hour
premiere, and ends with a two-part finale on Dec 21 and 22,
where a winner will be chosen by public vote and scoop up a $5
million cash prize, as well as a recording contract with
Cowell's Sony Music-owned record label SyCo.