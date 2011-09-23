LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 New TV talent show "The X
Factor" was hit with a formal indecency complaint on Friday for
broadcasting an audition by a man who twice dropped his pants,
and was allowed to carry on singing.
Watchdog group the Parents Television Council (PTC) said it
had filed a complaint with the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission, which regulates standards on TV, calling it obscene
and "patently offensive."
The taped audition by Geo Godley was screened on Wednesday
as creator Simon Cowell's "X Factor" made its much-hyped debut
on Fox television. Godley's naked genitals were covered in the
broadcast by a large X.
The incident caused judge Paula Abdul to leave the set
while fellow judge, record producer L.A. Reid, told Godley his
stunt was "offensive, disgusting, distasteful and upsetting."
"The prolonged, previously videotaped footage of a
contestant dancing nude on the 'X Factor' stage represents a
conscious decision by the producers ... to intentionally air
this content in front of millions of families during hours when
they knew full well that children would be watching," the PTC
said.
The PTC said that Americans were led to believe the show
would be family-friendly "and instead were assaulted by graphic
nudity."
Fox declined to comment on the PTC complaint.
More than 12 million people watched Wednesday's show, which
attracted a lower-than-expected audience given the months of
build-up and media hype.
American broadcasters and the U.S. government have been
wrangling over indecency regulations for almost 10 years in an
issue that will be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Headline-making cases have included so-called "fleeting
expletives" uttered by singers Bono and Cher on different live
awards shows and Janet Jackson's infamous "wardrobe
malfunction' -- in which her breast was briefly exposed --
during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)