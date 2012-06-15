LONDON, June 15 Singer Nicole Scherzinger has
been named as a judge on the British version of ratings
juggernaut "The X Factor", less than six months after being
fired from the U.S. edition of the TV show.
The 33-year-old American is replacing compatriot Kelly
Rowland, and joins Louis Walsh, Gary Barlow and Tulisa
Contostavlos, all of whom appeared last season.
"I can't wait to see what talent the UK has to offer and to
help inspire and bring out the best in these artists," the
former Pussycat Dolls singer said on Friday on the official
website of the hit show.
"The X Factor" is aired in Britain on the commercial channel
ITV and has faced increasing competition from the publicly
funded BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing", which regularly eclipsed
it in the viewer ratings last year.
British media attributed the decline in viewers to the fact
that the show's creator and star judge Simon Cowell, a
television personality known for his acerbic on-screen style,
left the show to launch the U.S. version.
"The X Factor" USA failed to meet Cowell's expectations,
prompting the firing in January of Scherzinger, judge Paula
Abdul and host Steve Jones.
In Britain, Scherzinger is well known as the girlfriend of
Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Jill Serjeant)