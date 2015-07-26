By Lisa Richwine
| ANAHEIM, California, July 26
ANAHEIM, California, July 26 For the first time,
cable TV network Nickelodeon staged a casting call at VidCon, a
convention that draws stars of YouTube and social media like
Vine, Instagram and Snapchat and their passionate followers.
The Viacom-owned channel's talent search is one way
traditional TV networks are recruiting Internet personalities to
build audiences.
YouTube stars include comedians, beauty gurus, product
reviewers, gamers, musicians and fitness buffs who post videos
of themselves, often looking directly into the camera.
It is not certain that the shorter format and free-wheeling
style of YouTube will translate to TV. "It's a challenge for all
of us," said Albie Hecht, executive vice president of HLN
, a network designed for the "social media generation."
"Television is a very different means of communication."
The appeal for networks is clear. Google-owned
YouTube says its reaches more people in the United States than
any cable network among ages 18 to 49, the group most coveted by
advertisers.
Nielsen data show traditional TV viewing for 12- to
17-year-olds declined to about 18 hours per week in the first
quarter of 2015 from 21 hours a year earlier. Surveys show
online stars are more popular with teens than mainstream
celebrities.
At VidCon which ran Thursday to Saturday, 20,000 fans
snapped selfies with idols and attended sessions such as "What
makes a good gaming channel?"
Nickelodeon also brought in the stars of its new series
"Game Shakers" including GloZell, a comedian with 3.8 million
YouTube subscribers. Online stars "have a built-in following and
our audience are fans," said Nickelodeon content development
executive Russell Hicks.
CBS Corp's digital unit talked to Internet
personalities at VidCon about potential partnerships, said Jim
Lanzone, president of CBS Interactive, which operates websites
such as CBS.com, CNET and GameSpot.
The company is exploring distributing content from online
video creators via its digital brands, he said.
"I don't see this as either/or," Lanzone said of broadcast
programming and YouTube videos. "It's different content, and
both can co-exist."
Other TV networks are trying out online stars.
Popular YouTube comedian Grace Helbig hosted eight episodes
of a talk show this year on the E! network, part of Comcast
Corp's NBCUniversal. E! has not decided whether to
order a new season, a spokeswoman said.
Brandy Melana Walker, a 20-year-old YouTube creator, waited
to audition for Nickelodeon's casting team.
"It's really cool to see the crossover from digital media to
actual network television," she said.
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Cynthia Osterman)