May 28 Telford Homes Plc

* Total dividend 8.8 penceper share

* Fy pretax profit 19.2 million stg versus 9 million stg year ago

* Final dividend 5.1 penceper share

* 98 per cent of expected open market completions for year to march 2015 forward sold

* Strong current trading with over £70 million of apartments sold at stratford central, e15 over last four weeks

* Board expects pre-tax profit to double again by 31 march 2018 with a cumulative total of more than £120 million anticipated over next four financial years