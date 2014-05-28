May 28 Telford Homes Plc
* Total dividend 8.8 penceper share
* Fy pretax profit 19.2 million stg versus 9 million stg
year ago
* Final dividend 5.1 penceper share
* 98 per cent of expected open market completions for year
to march 2015 forward sold
* Strong current trading with over £70 million of apartments
sold at stratford central, e15 over last four weeks
* Board expects pre-tax profit to double again by 31 march
2018 with a cumulative total of more than £120 million
anticipated over next four financial years
