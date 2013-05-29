LONDON May 29 Telford Homes PLC : * Exceptional demand with contracts exchanged for sale of 803 open market

properties in year, a 75 percent up * FY revenue increased by 14.5 per cent to £142.4 million (2012: £124.4

million) * Gross profit of £3.2 million (2012: £2.9 million) * Trading since the start of the year has remained remarkably strong