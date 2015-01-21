Jan 21 Przedsiebiorstwo Telekomunikacyjne Telgam SA :

* Aleksander Stojek increases his stake in the company to 59.28 percent from 43.66 percent via purchase of 6.6 million series F shares for 1,584,000 zlotys ($427,092) (0.24 zloty per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7088 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)