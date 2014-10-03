Oct 3 Przedsiebiorstwo Telekomunikacyjne Telgam SA :

* Says agrees to acquire organised part of Sieci Multimedialne SK1

* Says acquired part of Sieci Multimedialne Sk1 includes Teletechnical Infrastructure And TV and Internet Services for existing clients

* Says the deal value has not been disclosed

