(Adds detail, background)
STOCKHOLM Jan 20 Telecom operator Telia
is considering a bid for Denmark's TDC,
which is itself exploring a takeover of Swedish cable TV firm
Com Hem, Dagens Industri (DI) reported on Friday, citing unnamed
sources.
Telia's Danish operations have suffered from weak
profitability and pressure on revenues for years in a small
market which is seen as having too many players.
The European Commission rejected a tie-up between the Danish
units of Telia and Telenor in 2015 due to potential
price increases.
Telia and TDC both declined to comment on the DI report, in
which Telia CEO Johan Dennelind said that the company's
profitability in Denmark was not good enough.
"We need to look at different alternatives," the paper
quoted him saying. "We have not excluded anything."
Copenhagen-listed TDC, with a market capitalisation of 30
billion Danish crowns ($4.3 billion), would become one of the
biggest acquisitions ever by a listed Swedish company if the
Telia deal were to go through, according to the newspaper.
Telia, which is valued at just above four times more than
TDC with a market capitalisation of 159 billion Swedish crowns
($17.74 billion), would be likely to have to finance a deal
through a rights issue, DI reported.
Sweden holds a 37 percent stake in Telia, but has not said
whether it would back a deal.
To avoid being bought by Telia, TDC is separately
considering a bid for Swedish cable TV firm Com Hem,
DI said.
Telia shares fell 1.2 percent at 0820 GMT, TDC rose 1.6
percent, and Com Hem shares were up 2.4 percent.
($1 = 6.9755 Danish crowns)
($1 = 8.9538 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in
Denmark; Editing by Alexander Smith)