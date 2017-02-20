OSLO, Feb 20 (Reuters) -
** Norway's Competition Authority said Telia had offered to
make some concessions with regards to its planned takeover of
Phonero
** Telia has offered to give so-called mobile virtual
network operator (MVNO) access to its nation-wide Norwegian
mobile phone network at predefined criteria, the competition
authority added
** The offer of concessions results in an automatic
postponement of the Competition Authority's deadline for giving
a statement on the case
** New deadline is March 10, it added
