(Adds analyst comment, background, share price reaction)

* Award relates to abandoned share deal

* Analysts say not sure Cukurova will pay

* Telia still far from control of Turkcell

STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 TeliaSonera said on Friday it had won damages of nearly $1 billion from Turkish conglomerate Cukurova in a dispute over its so-far unsuccessful attempt to get control of Turkey's number one mobile firm Turkcell .

In 2005, TeliaSonera agreed to buy partner Cukurova's stake in Turkcell Holding for $3.1 billion. It would then have controlled Turkcell, but Cukurova backed out of the deal, leaving Telia first to try and force it to cough up the shares and later to seek damages.

The International Chamber of Commerce on Friday awarded Telia $932 million, plus interest, in its ruling.

"Given Cukurova's total disregard of previous arbitration awards, we will take immediate action to recover damages in countries where Cukurova has assets," said Cecilia Edstrom, TeliaSonera senior vice president and head of group communications.

She declined to say how Telia now planned to proceed, though she said the ruling was a step in the right direction in solving the long-running dispute with Cukurova.

Analysts were less sure and Telia's share price rose only slightly on the news.

"It is positive, but they cannot claim victory yet," said Thomas Heath, analyst at Handelsbanken. "We don't know if they (Cukurova) are going to comply with the ruling."

Even if Telia does get the money, it won't be any nearer to controlling Turkcell, which has been its primary goal all along.

With growth sluggish in its home countries like Denmark and Norway, Telia has been keen get control of its diverse holdings in emerging markets ranging from Azerbaijan to Nepal to boost revenues.

The complex dispute dates back to 2005 when Telia agreed to buy Cukurova's stake in Turkcell. But Cukurova instead pledged shares to Russian telecoms group Altimo in return for a loan. When this wasn't repaid, Altimo called in the shares, which it did not receive either.

Altimo and Telia joined forces against Cukurova in 2009, saying they would set up a joint holding company to run their assets in Turkey and Russia, where they have 90 million subscribers.

Earlier this year, Altimo won a court ruling against Cukurova increasing its holding in Turkcell, but Telia continues to be frustrated in its attempts to influence Turkcell's board.

TeliaSonera has the largest direct and indirect stake in Turkcell amounting to 37 percent, but Turkcell is controlled by Cukurova due to Turkcell's complex shareholder structure.

Shares in Telia were flat on the day at 1203 GMT, outperforming a 2.0 percent fall in the blue-chip Stockholm index . (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Simon Johnson; Editing by Mike Nesbit)