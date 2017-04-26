BRIEF-Skyport Systems says it raised about $30 mln in equity financing
* Skyport Systems Inc files to say it raised about $30 million in equity financing - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rlbFvR)
STOCKHOLM, April 26 Nordic telecom operator Telia Company on Wednesday scaled back its cost estimate for a looming settlement related to its entry into Uzbekistan in 2007 as it reported first-quarter core earnings in line with expectations.
Telia said it now saw a likely settlement related to its Uzbek business costing the Swedish company $1.0 billion, down from a previous estimate of $1.45 billion.
The firm also said it had reached a new agreement to sell its 60 percent stake in Tajik operator Tcell to the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, a further step in a planned exit from its troubled Central Asian business.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 6.1 billion Swedish crowns ($702 million) excluding non-recurring items, down from 6.2 billion a year ago, and in line with a mean forecast in a Reuters poll.
Telia stuck to its 2017 forecast of a free cash flow above 7 billion crowns and an operating profit (EBITDA) and dividends around the level of 2016. ($1 = 8.7618 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)
* Skyport Systems Inc files to say it raised about $30 million in equity financing - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rlbFvR)
ERIN, Wisconsin June 15 A blimp carrying advertising at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed on Thursday, injuring the pilot, tournament officials said.
PARIS, June 15 French President Emmanuel Macron laid out his vision for a digital future on Thursday, saying he wants France to undergo a revolution so that it becomes a country that "thinks and moves like a startup".