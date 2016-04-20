STOCKHOLM, April 20 Nordic telecom operator Telia on Wednesday reported first-quarter core earnings above expectations boosted by higher profitability in Sweden and slightly raised its 2016 earnings forecast.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 6.22 billion Swedish crowns ($769 million) versus 5.63 billion a year ago, excluding non-recurring items and its Eurasia region which is reported as discontinued operations.

Analysts had on average forecast 5.99 billion in a Reuters poll.

Telia said it expected 2016 core earnings in line with or somewhat higher than last year, compared to a previous outlook of flat earnings.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.0893 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)