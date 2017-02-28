STOCKHOLM Feb 28 Sweden's telecoms group Telia
Company has sought a meeting with the Tajik prime
minister in an attempt to revive the sale of its stake in a
mobile operator in Tajikistan.
Telia is gradually withdrawing from Central Asian markets,
including Tajikistan, after being hit by investigations into
alleged corruption and problems accessing cash in the region.
It announced a deal in September to sell its 60 percent
holding in Tajik operator Tcell to the Aga Khan Fund for
Economic Development (AKFED) for a price based on a $39 million
enterprise value for the holding.
But the sale has yet to receive approval from the Tajikistan
Anti-Monopoly Commission, Telia said on Tuesday, adding that
Tcell "finds itself in a very difficult situation".
The Tajik government could not be reached for comment on the
situation on Tuesday.
In a letter to Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda
published on Telia's website, CEO Johan Dennelind said the
situation was putting a severe financial strain on Tcell and a
vital part of Tajik communications in jeopardy.
"We ask you to do all in your power to work together with
AKFED and us to resolve the situation," Dennelind said.
