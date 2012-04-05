* Says Cambodia non-core
* Aims to raise stake in Ncell to around 73 percent
STOCKHOLM, April 5 Sweden-based telecoms firm
TeliaSonera said on Thursday it has sold its stake in
Cambodian telecoms operator Smart Mobile and in a related move
boosted its holding instead in Nepal's biggest mobile firm,
Ncell.
Telia said it had agreed to sell its 18.6 percent stake in
Smart Mobile in Cambodia to a group of local partners and at the
same time has signed a deal with the same group to increase its
stake in Ncell to around 73 percent from the current 60.4
percent.
"Ncell has become the number one mobile operator in Nepal,
and today's agreement gives us the possibility to further
increase our ownership in this highly successful operation when
local regulations allow for increased foreign ownership in
Nepal," the company said in a statement.
The company did not give any financial details, but said the
deal would have no effect on its profit and loss account.
Outside its core Nordic markets, Telia has holdings in the
Baltics, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Moldova and Azerbaijan among other
markets.
With its European markets mature, Telia's growth has
increasingly come from its Eurasian portfolio and the company
has been focusing on getting operative control of its
investments.
In December it paid $1.5 billion to increase its stake in
Kcell in Kazakhstan to around 62 percent.
Eurasia made up around 17 percent of Telia's sales in 2011
and around 24 percent of core profit.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Greg Mahlich)