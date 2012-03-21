(Adds detail)

HELSINKI, MARCH 21 - Finnish state investment firm Solidium said on Wednesday it sold some shares in Swedish telecoms group TeliaSonera at 45.20 Swedish crowns each, and expected to earn a total of 1.05 billion from the placement and offering of exchangeable bonds in the Swedish telecoms company.

Shares in TeliaSonera fell 3.5 percent to 45.80 crowns by 0820 GMT.

Solidium said on Tuesday that it was cutting its stake in TeliaSonera to help pay for other investments.

Solidium's stake in TeliaSonera fell to 11.7 percent from 13.7 percent after the equity offering. It said the stake would fall further to around 9.5 percent if all bonds in its exchangeable bond offering are exchanged. (Helsinki newsroom)