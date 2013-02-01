STOCKHOLM Feb 1 The embattled chief executive of Swedish telecoms firm TeliaSonera AB said on Friday he would leave the company following a critical report of the company's purchase of a 3G licence in Uzbekistan.

CEO Lars Nyberg said in a statement that he would resign, even though the report, by a laywer appointed by the company independently to examine the deal, had found no evidence of bribery or money laundering.

Nyberg said that he had not been able to get an expression of support from the board of directors, which he said was also due to face big changes.

"At that point I made up my mind that I would leave my position as chief executive and therefore I am resigning," he said. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom, +4687001014)