STOCKHOLM Nov 15 TeliaSonera AB : * Says expect to receive proceeds of SEK 9 billion to SEK 11 billion following

a successful completion of megafon IPO * As originally articulated on April 24, depending on the results of the IPO, TeliaSonera may reduce its current 35.6 percent ownership and still keep a long term strategic ownership of at least 25 percent plus one share in MegaFon after the IPO