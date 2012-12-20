STOCKHOLM Dec 20 TeliaSonera AB : * Sells nextgentel to telio * Says the sales price is NOK 601 million (approximately SEK 700 million) on a

cash and debt free basis * Says for the first nine months of 2012, the company reported revenues of NOK

693 million and an EBITDA excluding non-recurring items of NOK 118 million. * Says TeliaSonera will receive NOK 531 million in cash upon closing with the

remaining consideration of NOK 70 million is to be paid in the form of telio

shares * Says TeliaSonera will recognize a loss of SEK 1.6 billion in the fourth

quarter of 2012 from the write-down of goodwill.