Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, March 20 TeliaSonera AB : * strategic partnership with PGi, a global provider of virtual meetings * says alliance will bring an innovative virtual meeting experience and other cloud-based collaboration solutions to TeliaSonera's business and consumer customers in the Nordic and Baltic regions. * Under the multi-year agreement, TeliaSonera will offer PGi solutions including iMeet, PGi's cloud-based video conferencing solution
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)