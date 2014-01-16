STOCKHOLM Jan 16 TeliaSonera AB : * Teliasonera's year-end report 2013 to include one-time related items * Says in the fourth quarter of 2013, operating income will be impacted by

one-time related items of SEK -2,524 million, of which SEK -2,331 million

relate to non-cash write-downs * Says total costs in full-year 2013 related to redundancies amount to just

above SEK 1.2 billion Link to statement: r.reuters.com/juw95v