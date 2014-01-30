Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Jan 30 TeliaSonera AB : * Says proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share (2.85) * Says sees 2014 net sales in local currencies excluding acquistions and
disposals are expected to be around same level as 2013 * Says sees 2014 EBITDA margin ex non recurring items expected to be around same level as in 2103 * Says sees 2014 capex to sales rate around 15 percent ex license and spectrum fees
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)