STOCKHOLM, July 7 TeliaSonera AB : * Acquires Tele2's Norwegian operations and accelerates nationwide 4g roll-out * Says acqusition is estimated to incur integration costs of between SEK

250-450 million and investments estimated to SEK 350 million * Sees also expected are substantial cost synergies, estimated to at least SEK

800 million annually from 2016 * Says has also committed itself to a 98 percent population coverage for 4G by 2016, two years ahead of its obligations