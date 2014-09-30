(Adds dropped line about changed dividend policy in 6th para)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 Telecom operator TeliaSonera said on Tuesday it would boost investments in some areas as it seeks a return to growth while also selectively trimming costs and pledging to pay a dividend for the coming two years of at least last year's level.

Like many of its European peers, Sweden's largest telecom operator has struggled to turn a surge in data traffic in networks into revenues as customers watch videos and surf the Internet on their smartphones.

In a statement ahead of its investor day in Stockholm, Telia repeated its 2014 guidance of slightly lower comparable sales than last year with margins around the same level. In 2013 comparable sales declined by 0.2 percent.

"This is the big question facing everyone in our business - how to return growth, how to capitalise on the underlying Internet explosion, how we can grow and make money from our clients and their new behavior," Chief Executive Johan Dennelind told Reuters.

"The ambition is to return to growth on group level."

Telia said it would pay at least 3 Swedish crowns per share in dividend for the fiscal years 2014 and 2015, the same level as paid for 2013. That replaced its dividend policy of paying at least 50 percent of net income in dividends.

Sweden's largest telecom operator said it would spend 2 billion Swedish crowns($277 million) in 2015-2016 to reach annual savings of 2 billion crowns during 2017.

It also said it would spend 4 to 5 billion crowns in the same period in areas where it sees growth, such as roll-out of fibre to Swedish households and offerings to corporate clients, as well as upgrading data networks in the region it calls Eurasia.

TeliaSonera shares were down 2.0 percent by 0715 GMT while the Stockholm blue chip index was flat. (1 US dollar = 7.2332 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)