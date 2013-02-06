STOCKHOLM Feb 6 TeliaSonera AB : * names Veysel Aral, chief executive of Kazakh operator Kcell, as head of its Eurasia business unit. * The Eurasia business includes Uzbekistan, at the centre of Swedish prosecution allegations that TeliaSonera obtained a 3G licence there in a corrupt way, which the company denies. * Kcell is 49 percent owned by TeliaSonera * Follows appointment earlier on Wednesday of veteran businesswoman Marie Ehrling to take over as chairwoman at TeliaSonera.